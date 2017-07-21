Severe Thunderstorm Watch #429 set to expire at midnight- Storms could still be severe in NE IA/NW IL with heavy rain main concern east toward the Chicago area

Posted 11:30 PM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31PM, July 21, 2017 
Areas affected...Northeast IA...Southern WI...Northern
   IL...Northwest IN

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 429...

   Valid 220423Z - 220530Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 429
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Strong thunderstorms will continue across northern and
   eastern portions of WW429 through the early morning hours. A local
   extension may be needed for the next few hours.

   DISCUSSION...Low-level warm advection appears to be partly
   responsible for recent increase in convection across northeast IA
   into northwest IL. Latest observational data and short-range models
   suggest LLJ is focused atop a pronounced outflow boundary that
   should move little over the next several hours. LLJ is expected to
   strengthen and veer toward northern IL and this should maintain a
   corridor of strong convection much of the night. While isolated
   large hail could be noted with this activity, unless it becomes
   clear that a damaging squall line or bow echo will evolve from this
   convection a new WW will not be issued; however, WW429 may be
   extended locally for the next few hours. Heavy rain may be the
   greatest risk through sunrise.