× Severe Thunderstorm Watch #429 set to expire at midnight- Storms could still be severe in NE IA/NW IL with heavy rain main concern east toward the Chicago area

Areas affected...Northeast IA...Southern WI...Northern IL...Northwest IN Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 429... Valid 220423Z - 220530Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 429 continues. SUMMARY...Strong thunderstorms will continue across northern and eastern portions of WW429 through the early morning hours. A local extension may be needed for the next few hours. DISCUSSION...Low-level warm advection appears to be partly responsible for recent increase in convection across northeast IA into northwest IL. Latest observational data and short-range models suggest LLJ is focused atop a pronounced outflow boundary that should move little over the next several hours. LLJ is expected to strengthen and veer toward northern IL and this should maintain a corridor of strong convection much of the night. While isolated large hail could be noted with this activity, unless it becomes clear that a damaging squall line or bow echo will evolve from this convection a new WW will not be issued; however, WW429 may be extended locally for the next few hours. Heavy rain may be the greatest risk through sunrise.