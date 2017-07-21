Severe thunderstorm watch issued until midnight for entire Chicago area

Posted 4:56 PM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31PM, July 21, 2017 
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Central and Eastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southwest Lower Michigan
     Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Friday afternoon from 450 PM until Midnight CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Multiple clusters of storms should continue to intensify
   through late afternoon and early evening and spread
   east-southeastward across the region. Damaging winds will be the
   primary concern, although some severe hail may occur and a tornado
   or two cannot be ruled out, particularly across parts of Iowa into
   northern Illinois along a boundary.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
   statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles north of Des
   Moines IA to 15 miles south southeast of South Bend IN. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

   OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...CONTINUE...WW 428...

   AVIATION...A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to
   2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A
   few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector
   27025.