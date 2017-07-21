× Severe thunderstorm watch issued until midnight for entire Chicago area

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Northern Indiana Southwest Lower Michigan Southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Friday afternoon from 450 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Multiple clusters of storms should continue to intensify through late afternoon and early evening and spread east-southeastward across the region. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, although some severe hail may occur and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, particularly across parts of Iowa into northern Illinois along a boundary. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles north of Des Moines IA to 15 miles south southeast of South Bend IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...CONTINUE...WW 428... AVIATION...A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector 27025.