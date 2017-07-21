× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45PM CDT for portions of DeKalb, McHenry and Boone Counties

Update 3:45PM CDT…

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB…

SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

345 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 3:36PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB…SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN

BOONE COUNTIES…

At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Woodstock to Genoa, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Woodstock and Bull Valley around 340 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Union.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 3:23PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB…SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND SOUTHERN BOONE

COUNTIES…

At 323 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Harvard to near Kirkland, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Marengo around 330 PM CDT.

Woodstock and Genoa around 335 PM CDT.

Bull Valley around 340 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Union.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 345 PM CDT

* At 308 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Capron to near Cherry Valley, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Harvard around 315 PM CDT.

Marengo and Kingston around 325 PM CDT.

Woodstock and Genoa around 330 PM CDT.

Bull Valley around 335 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Union.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 40 and 58.