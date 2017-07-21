× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15PM for portions of Winnebago and Boone Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 315 PM CDT

* At 239 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from South Beloit to near Winnebago, moving southeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe around 245 PM CDT.

Machesney Park around 250 PM CDT.

Rockford and Loves Park around 255 PM CDT.

Rockford Airport and Caledonia around 300 PM CDT.

Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley and Timberlane around 305 PM CDT.

Capron around 310 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include New

Millford and Davis Junction.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 57 and

76.