× Severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago and Boone counties until 3:15 PM.

Update 3:15PM CDT…

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN

BOONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

portions of Boone, McHenry, and Dekalb Counties unti 345 pm.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT

FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES…

_________________________________________________________________________________________

At 253 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Roscoe to near Rockford Airport, moving southeast

at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Poplar Grove, Timberlane and Caledonia around 300 PM CDT.

Cherry Valley and Capron around 305 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include New

Millford and Davis Junction.