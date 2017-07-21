× Severe thunderstorm threat remains high tonight- Latest mesoscale discussion from SPC on Severe Thunderstorm Watch #429

Mesoscale Discussion 1387 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0835 PM CDT Fri Jul 21 2017 Areas affected...Eastern IA...Southern WI...Northern IL...Northwest IN Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 429... Valid 220135Z - 220330Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 429 continues. SUMMARY...Short-term severe threat is focusing across the eastern half of WW429. DISCUSSION...Numerous strong thunderstorms have developed within the southern-southwestern flank of an old MCS from southern WI into northern IL. This activity is maturing near/north of an early-day outflow boundary that remains draped south of Lake MI across northern IL. Several supercell structures are noted within this activity but further storm mergers should lead to an expanding cluster and new MCS. This MCS should mature over northern IL/southern WI then propagate across southern Lake MI into parts of lower MI and northern IN. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, although a tornado can not be ruled out with supercells near the boundary. Farther west across IA, there is some concern that a strengthening southwesterly LLJ will initiate new convection atop reinforced outflow late this evening. If this occurs large hail could become a concern with elevated storms across this region.