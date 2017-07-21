Restraining order on Cook County soda tax extended a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has extended for another week a temporary restraining order blocking a proposed tax on sweetened beverages.

Judge Daniel Kubasiak on Friday heard arguments from the county and attorneys for the Illinois Retail Merchants Association on the county's motion to dismiss the order. Afterward, Kubasiak said he would rule on the issue on July 28.

The tax on sweetened beverages was to go into effect July 1. The temporary restraining order was issued June 30 after the retail group and several grocers filed a lawsuit barring the tax. They say it is unconstitutional and too vague.

Cook County projected collecting about $67.5 million in revenue from the tax this year and more than $200 million for fiscal year 2018.

The delay in implementing the tax has resulted in layoff notices being sent to hundreds of county workers.