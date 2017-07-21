× Repeat thunderstorms bringing flooding to portions of eastern Cook County including the City of Chicago

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1145 PM CDT

* At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Up to one inch of rainfall is expected to fall

rapidly across the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park,

Maywood, Alsip, Brookfield, Franklin Park, La Grange, Forest Park,

Justice, Chatham, River Forest, Summit, Worth, Lyons and Riverside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.