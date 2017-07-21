Political analyst Paul Lisnek explains Presidential pardon and what it means regarding impeachment

President Trump's legal team is said to be looking for conflicts of interest among special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators.

Two sources tell the Associated Press the Lawyers are researching the political affiliations and past history of Mueller's staff. This investigation comes just days after Mueller widened the scope of his Russia probe to include Trump family business dealings and those of his associates.

The president, however, said that was outside the purview of Mueller's investigation.

 