Metra UP-NW trains stopped in both directions after person hit near Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A person was struck by a Metra train near Arlington Heights.
The accident happened around 8 a.m. Friday.
According to Metra, train #626 was headed to Chicago when a pedestrian was hit.
Metra UP-NW trains are stopped in both directions due to the incident.
The condition of the pedestrian is not known.
The train was scheduled to arrive to Chicago at 8:31 a.m. The duration of the delay is unknown at this time.
For the latest updates, go to: metrarail.com
