× Overnight threat for additional heavy rainfall and flash flooding remains high

MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0528

NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD

851 PM EDT FRI JUL 21 2017

AREAS AFFECTED…FAR EASTERN IA…SOUTHERN WI…NORTHERN

IL…NORTHERN IN…SOUTHWEST LOWER MI…NORTHWEST OH

CONCERNING…HEAVY RAINFALL…FLASH FLOODING LIKELY

VALID 220045Z – 220600Z

SUMMARY…FLASH FLOODING WILL BE LIKELY IN ASSOCIATION WITH STRONG

AND ORGANIZED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE EVENING

HOURS.

DISCUSSION…SEVERAL CLUSTERS OF INTENSE COLD-TOPPED CONVECTION

ARE SEEN CONTINUING TO BECOME BETTER ORGANIZED OVER PARTS OF FAR

EASTERN IA…SOUTHERN WI AND NORTHERN IL AS A WAVE OF LOW PRESSURE

ADVANCES EAST ACROSS NORTHWEST IL ALONG WITH A SUPPORTING

SHORTWAVE IMPULSE. THE CONVECTION IS FORMING WITHIN A RATHER

HIGHLY SHEARED ENVIRONMENT WITH OVER 40 KTS OF EFFECTIVE BULK

SHEAR AND ALSO ALONG A STRONG INSTABILITY GRADIENT INVOLVING THE

FRONT. JUST SOUTH OF THE FRONT…THE AIRMASS IS VERY UNSTABLE WITH

OVER 3000 J/KG OF MLCAPE…AND IT IS VERY MOIST WITH PWATS NEAR

2.25 INCHES AND WITH SURFACE DEWPOINTS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

GIVEN THE LEVEL OF SHEAR AND VERY IMPRESSIVE THERMODYNAMICS…THE

ENVIRONMENT OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS WILL BE HIGHLY CONDUCIVE

FOR A STRONG MCS TO EVOLVE AS CONVECTIVE CLUSTERS MERGE AND

CONSOLIDATE INTO A LARGER CONVECTIVE COMPLEX. THIS WILL BE AIDED

BY SHORTWAVE DYNAMICS AND WARM ADVECTION AHEAD OF THIS SURFACE

WAVE WHICH IS TRAVERSING A WAVY QUASI-STATIONARY FRONT. A

SOUTHWEST LOW-LEVEL JET IS FORECAST BY THE LATEST RAP GUIDANCE TO

INCREASE TO NEAR 50 KTS BY 06Z AHEAD OF THE SURFACE WAVE..AND THIS

SHOULD STRONGLY ENHANCE THE LARGER SCALE FORCING AND THERMODYNAMIC

SUPPORT FOR THE CONVECTIVE COMPLEX.

EXPECT RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 3 INCHES/HR GIVEN THE DEEP COLUMN

OF MOISTURE AND STRONG INSTABILITY ALONG THE FRONT. RAINFALL

AMOUNTS THROUGH 06Z OF AS MUCH 4 TO 6 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE AND

ESPECIALLY WHERE CELL-MERGERS AND SOME EPISODIC TRAINING OF

CONVECTIVE CLUSTERS OCCUR. THESE AMOUNTS ARE LIKELY TO RESULT IN

FLASH FLOODING…WITH SOME OF IT SIGNIFICANT GIVEN RECENT HEAVY

RAINFALL AND THE URBAN CORRIDORS AREAS…INCLUDING THE CHICAGO

METROPOLITAN AREA. THIS WILL LIKELY BE A LONG-LIVED MCS..AND

ADDITIONAL MPDS WILL BE ISSUED ACCORDINGLY.