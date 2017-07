Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An orthodontist in the south suburbs is taking her practice to a whole new level. While still taking care of her usual patients, she's taking time out to treat kids who need her help but can't afford the high price of a perfect smile.

She’s changing lives one smile at a time and through her generosity, Dr. Lisa Grant has been giving kids something to smile about.

Dr Grant is one of Chicago’s very own.

You can learn more about the smiles change live program at WWW.smileschangelives.org.