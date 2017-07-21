× No severe thunderstorm warnings in effect at this time, but waves of thunderstorms moving through the area packing gusty winds, hail and flooding downpours

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN KENDALL…

SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM

CDT…

At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Cortland to near Somonauk to Leland.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Hinckley around 905 PM CDT.

Little Rock, Plano and Sandwich around 910 PM CDT.

Yorkville and Sugar Grove around 915 PM CDT.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 104 and 109.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

north central and northeastern Illinois.