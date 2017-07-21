× New severe thunderstorms approaching-Severe thunderstorm warning issued for western Ogle County until 7:15pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Ogle County in north central Illinois…

* Until 715 PM CDT

* At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ridott to Shannon, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Forreston around 645 PM CDT.

Polo around 655 PM CDT.

Mount Morris around 700 PM CDT.

Byron around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Adeline and Leaf River.