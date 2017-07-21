× New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook and Du Page counties vaild until 5:30pm

UPDATE: 4:50 pm

Schaumburg- Golf ball-size hail and winds to 50 mph at 4:51 pm

========================================================================

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 530 PM CDT

* At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hanover Park,

or over Roselle, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Glen Ellyn, Roselle, and Medinah around 450 PM CDT.

Lombard, Addison, Elk Grove Village, Wood Dale and Itasca around

455 PM CDT.

Villa Park and Bensenville around 500 PM CDT.

Elmhurst, Franklin Park, Rosemont, Ohare Airport and Northlake

around 505 PM CDT.

Westchester, Oak Brook, Melrose Park, Bellwood, Norridge, Schiller

Park, Hillside and Stone Park around 510 PM CDT.

Maywood around 515 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Glendale

Heights, Berkeley, Broadview, Bloomingdale, River Grove, La Grange

Park and Oakbrook Terrace.

The Elmhurst Cycling Classic Bike Race should seek safe shelter!

Including the following interstates…

I-88 between mile markers 139 and 140.

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 19.

I-355 between mile markers 27 and 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.