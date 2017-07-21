× More warnings being issued- Severe thunderstorm DeKalb and Lee until 9 pm/ Flash Flood warning Boone, McHenry, Winnebago until 2:30 am

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 900 PM CDT

* At 833 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rochelle to 8 miles southeast of Ashton to 6

miles southeast of Amboy, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Shabbona and Paw Paw around 850 PM CDT.

DeKalb and Waterman around 855 PM CDT.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 80 and 96.

I-88 between mile markers 73 and 74, and between mile markers 83 and

94.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 230 AM CDT

* At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Two to three inches of rain

have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockford, Beloit, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Loves

Park, Machesney Park, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo,

Wonder Lake, Rockford Airport, Lake In The Hills, Huntley, Roscoe,

Johnsburg, Poplar Grove and Lakewood.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the

warned area.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 40 and

76.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.