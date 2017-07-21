Residents of Missouri and adjacent portions of Illinois sweltered in triple-digit heat and excessively high humidity on Friday. The northern fringe of this tropical air mass became explosively unstable across Iowa and northern Illinois, resulting in an outbreak of severe thunderstorms. Radar showed that thunderstorm updrafts towered to 60,000 feet, producing half dollar-sized hail, damaging winds, and torrential rains. Tornadoes were also reported northeast of the Quad Cities, and near Chebanse, in Iroquois county. Though overnight storms have stabilized the air, sufficient heat and humidity are to remain across the area through Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the metro area to have a slight risk of severe thunderstorms.
More storms may follow night of hail, wind
-
Latest SPC Mesoscale discussion hints at possible severe thunderstorm watch into portions of northwest and north central Illinois later this evening
-
Strong thunderstorm developing northwest of Rockford
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch including northwest Illinois being considered
-
Mesoscale Discussion concerning Severe Thunderstorm Watch 138
-
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
-
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued until midnight for entire Chicago area
-
Thunderstorms with small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds moving through the Chicago Metro area this afternoon… severe storms still possible with Severe Thunderstorm Watch #138 valid until 10pm
-
Renewed risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area again this Thursday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours
-
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms begins across across far northern portion of the Chicago area later tonight/early Tuesday
-
-
Thunderstorm threat continues tonight- Evening’s first wave approaching from the west
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area later Wednesday afternoon/evening
-
Marginal Risk of severe storms across portions of the Chicago-area