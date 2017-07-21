More storms expected into weekend
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected
-
Weekend starts out hot, then storms bring in cooler weather
-
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
Holiday weekend will be mild with a chance of storms
-
Milder temps for holiday weekend with storms possible
-
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
Several more days of hot weather – storms possibly too
-
More hot weather follows mild weekend
-
Limited risk of severe thunderstorms mainly tonight in the Chicago area
-
-
Widespread flooding closes several roads after weekend rains
-
Latest guidance – 3 to 5-inch-plus rainfall here this weekend
-
Hail hits hard during afternoon storms; Schaumburg, Itasca report damage