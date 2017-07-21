Minneapolis police chief resigns after officer’s shooting of Australian woman who called 911

Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau resigned Friday, according to a news release from Mayor Betsy Hodges.

Hodges says she asked Chief Harteau to resign because she had lost confidence in the chief.

Harteau stepped down Friday, almost a week after an Australian woman died after being shot by an officer responding to her 911 call. Harteau was away from the city until Thursday on personal matters.

Neither of the officers involved had their body cameras turned on at the time, which has drawn widespread criticism of the department.

Harteau was picked by Hodges’ predecessor in 2012 to become the city’s first female, first openly gay and first Native American police chief.

Hodges praised her work, but said she thought Harteau had lost the confidence of the residents of Minneapolis, too.