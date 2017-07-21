Midday Fix: Cherry recipes from Vicki Shanta Retelny

Vicki Shanta Retelny, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
www.simplecravingsrealfood.com
Cherry and Pineapple Salsa
Ingredients:
1 cup Montmorency dried tart cherries
1 cup ripe pineapple, diced
1/2 cup yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 sprigs cilantro, chopped
pinch of salt
Directions:
Place all ingredients into a bowl and gently mix. Serve with tortilla chips or place on top of grilled chicken breast, pork loin or fish.
Smoky Cherry Harvest Flatbread Pizza
Ingredients:
1 large whole grain flatbread
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
1 cup whole Montmorency frozen tart cherries
1/2 cup shallots, diced
1/2 cup baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup part-skim mozzarella, shredded
3 basil leaves, julienned
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lay flat bread on a pizza stone or cookie sheet. In a medium bowl, add oil, paprika, tart cherries, shallots and mushrooms. Toss together gently. Place mixture on flatbread and spread out to cover whole surface. Sprinkle with cheese. Place flatbread pizza in the oven for 5 – 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and golden brown. Remove from oven and top with basil. Serve while warm.
Cherry Mint Jubilee Spritzer
Ingredients:
2 cups sparkling water
1/2 cup Montmorency tart cherry juice
6 whole Montmorency frozen tart cherries
2 sprigs fresh mint, muddled
Directions:
Divide water, tart cherry juice, cherries and mint into two tumblers and stir. Add a straw, sip and enjoy.