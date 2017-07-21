Midday Fix: Cherry recipes from Vicki Shanta Retelny

Vicki Shanta Retelny, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

www.simplecravingsrealfood.com

Cherry and Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup Montmorency dried tart cherries

1 cup ripe pineapple, diced

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 sprigs cilantro, chopped

pinch of salt

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a bowl and gently mix. Serve with tortilla chips or place on top of grilled chicken breast, pork loin or fish.

Smoky Cherry Harvest Flatbread Pizza

Ingredients:

1 large whole grain flatbread

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

1 cup whole Montmorency frozen tart cherries

1/2 cup shallots, diced

1/2 cup baby Bella mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup part-skim mozzarella, shredded

3 basil leaves, julienned

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lay flat bread on a pizza stone or cookie sheet. In a medium bowl, add oil, paprika, tart cherries, shallots and mushrooms. Toss together gently. Place mixture on flatbread and spread out to cover whole surface. Sprinkle with cheese. Place flatbread pizza in the oven for 5 – 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and golden brown. Remove from oven and top with basil. Serve while warm.

Cherry Mint Jubilee Spritzer

Ingredients:

2 cups sparkling water

1/2 cup Montmorency tart cherry juice

6 whole Montmorency frozen tart cherries

2 sprigs fresh mint, muddled

Directions:

Divide water, tart cherry juice, cherries and mint into two tumblers and stir. Add a straw, sip and enjoy.