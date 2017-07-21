× Latest storm reports

Late this afternoon a severe thunderstorm developed in the northwest suburbs

Pingree Grove in Kane County 1-inch diameter hail at 4:25 pm. Wind gusts to 70 mph downed trees and power lines.

Schaumburg Winds estimated at 80 mph- significant tree damage in area near Schaumburg Clock Tower

Several large trees down.. debris blocking areas near Schaumburg and Roselle Roads

The latest storm reports…

Wood Dale 1-inch diameter hail at 4:58 pm

Elk Grove half dollar size hail at 5:00 pm

Itasca- Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph at 4:58 pm (74 mph) trees down

Itasca Half-dollar size hail at 4:55 pm

Schaumburg Wind gusts to 60 mph, branches small limbs down at 4:56 pm

Elk Grove Village 1-inch diameter hail at 4:53 pm

Schaumburg- Flooded roads near Schaumburg High School at 4:56 pm