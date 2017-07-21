Latest storm reports

Posted 5:05 PM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:35PM, July 21, 2017

Late this afternoon a severe thunderstorm developed in the northwest suburbs

Pingree Grove in Kane County 1-inch diameter hail at 4:25 pm. Wind gusts to 70 mph downed trees and power lines.

Schaumburg  Winds estimated at 80 mph- significant tree damage in area near Schaumburg Clock Tower

Several large trees down.. debris blocking areas near Schaumburg and Roselle Roads

The latest storm reports…

Wood Dale 1-inch diameter hail at 4:58 pm

Elk Grove half dollar size hail at 5:00 pm

Itasca- Wind gusts  in excess of 70 mph at 4:58 pm  (74  mph) trees down

Itasca  Half-dollar size hail at 4:55 pm

Schaumburg  Wind gusts to 60 mph, branches small limbs down at 4:56 pm

Elk Grove Village 1-inch diameter hail at 4:53 pm

Schaumburg- Flooded roads near Schaumburg High School at 4:56 pm

 

 