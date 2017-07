Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONQUIN, Ill. -- The Fox and Des Plaines rivers are rising again thanks to Thursday’s new rainfall -- and there's more to come.

The water level receded in Algonquin, but when the new storms reversed its course, people had to use their sandbags and pumps.

The river hit a new record high Thursday. More rain is expected today and tomorrow.

