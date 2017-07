WRIGLEYVILLE, Ill. — The Cubs have been on a roll since the All-Star Break. Why not celebrate their sweet success with some sweet snacks?

The Haribo Golden Bear mascot will be giving out hugs and free samples of gummy bears this Saturday July 22, DNAInfo reports.

Haribo Gummy Bears will be handing out 20,000 free samples of their signature treat as the Cubs face the Cardinals in a division rivalry matchup.

Look the candy company’s mascot between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a sweet snack.