A round of storms barreled through the Chicago area Friday afternoon.

Gusty winds and hail caused damaged in several suburbs with Schaumberg and Itasca among the hardest hit.

Rain also accompanied the storms causing flood waters to rise again in areas.

It was the first of two major weather events for the weekend.

The WGN Weather Center is forecasting much more rain overnight in the areas that need it the least. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect

Fox and Des Plaines Rivers expected to rise again. Latest river forecasts from the NWS here. #ILwx https://t.co/LQXMmL0RW9 pic.twitter.com/mhnDVZ70lo — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) July 22, 2017