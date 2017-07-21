× FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Kennedy Opens Up About Family Tragedy, Violence Plan and More

The 2018 race for Governor has focused a lot on Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois budget battle, but now Democratic candidate Chris Kennedy is trying to change the subject. The 54-year-old businessman is getting personal, telling WGN Political Reporter Tahman Bradley how his famed family’s personal connection to gun violence has given him a unique perspective.

It’s one that Kennedy wants to take all the way to the Illinois governor’s mansion.

The full interview is below: