Femmes of Rock Performs “Eleanor Rigby” Like You’ve Never Seen Before!

Femmes of Rock, formerly Violin Femmes
Tonight
Arcada Theatre
St. Charles
Femmes of Rock, formerly Violin Femmes - 4 INCREDIBLY beautiful violin virtuosos perform rock cover after rock cover from The Beatles to Led Zeppelin, The Who to Nirvana!
FEMMES OF ROCK, led by rock violinist and arranger, Nina DiGregorio, has rocked audiences worldwide with their blistering solos, unique arrangements—not to mention their beauty and charm.
All-new arrangements, original material, a live rock band, video, lights, choreography, comedy, and more can be expected in this high-energy show that leaves audiences awed. The only one of its kind, there are no other similar string acts operating at this level of production. Be prepared for something that you have not yet seen the likes of. The girls keep a busy touring schedule and are one of the most sought-after “hard rock” violin acts in the world.