CHICAGO -- One person is in custody after a police officer was shot.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with officer shooting thus far. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 21, 2017

Police say it happened during an armed confrontation at 43rd and Ashland on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

The officer is at Stroger Hospital in stable condition. A news conference from Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected soon.

No other information is available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

