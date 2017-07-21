See him this weekend through Sunday at Chicago Improv.
Big laughs with comedian Dean Edwards
-
WGN’s Dean Richards breaks down the best things to do and see in Chicago this weekend
-
How well does Deon Cole still know Chicago?
-
In Living Color alum Tommy Davidson does his best Sammy Davis Jr. impression
-
Comedian Jeff Altman dishes on his bromance with Letterman and Seinfeld
-
Gary Owen’s fond memories of fish in a trailer park bathtub
-
-
Bryant hits 2 HRs, Rizzo connects as Cubs beat Pirates 6-1
-
Kelly Clarkson, Jon Stewart among those in Chicago for eventful July 4th weekend
-
Ice Cube talks about what to expect from his visit to Bill Maher this weekend
-
Chicago’s deadly shootings continue through Independence Day weekend
-
PHOTOS: WGN Morning News 2nd annual Block Party Extravaganza in Park Ridge
-
-
Father’s Day weekend ends with 7 dead, 50 wounded in Chicago
-
Comedian Craig Gass makes the Morning Show laugh
-
Line of showers and thunderstorms expected to move through the Chicago area from the west after midnight