Around Town with Chicago’s First Lady Cruises & the Chicago Architecture Foundation

Dates: Cruises run daily through November 19. Cruise schedules can be found at CruiseChicago.com

For more than 80 years, Chicago’s First Lady Cruises and its parent company, Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruiseline, have been a cornerstone of Chicago’s vibrant Riverwalk. Both cruise lines are fourth-generation family-owned and operated, and committed to fueling their vessels with only clean energy sources. All six of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises luxury vessels are available for private charter cruising and special events, complete with food and beverage for groups of two to 250 people.

About the Chicago Architecture Foundation

The Chicago Architecture Foundation (CAF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring people to discover why design matters. As an education leader in architecture and design, CAF offers tours, programs, exhibitions, field trips, curricula and online tools that are part of a dynamic learning journey for all ages. Proceeds from CAF’s tours and store, as well as grants, sponsorships and donations, support this educational mission.