Areal flood advisory issued for portions of Cook, Du Page and Kane counties, valid until 8 pm CDT

Severe thunderstorms brought highs winds, large hail and flooding downpours to areas northwest of Chicago late this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in

the advisory area. One to two inches of rain has already fallen.

Additional heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms this evening

and tonight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine,

Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park,

Elmhurst, Carpentersville, Park Ridge, Addison, Algonquin, Rolling

Meadows, Maywood, Morton Grove and Roselle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.