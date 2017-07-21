911 dispatcher charged with shooting 18-year-old in apparent road rage incident

CHICAGO — A Chicago 911 dispatcher has been charged after police say she shot an 18-year-old woman in an apparent road rage incident.
Keli McGrath, 47, is charged with aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. She expected to appear in bond court Friday.
Police say McGrath opened fire after a verbal argument in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue on Thursday.
The 18-year-old woman was in the chest and remains hospitalized at Stronger Hospital.
McGrath was also taken to the hospital for a head injury.
McGrath does have a concealed carry license, police said.
