The #FireGarPax billboard emerges on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO – The angst of Bulls fans for their front office now in plain sight for everyone to see.

Started by a fan upset over the direction of the franchise under executive vice president John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman as “Go Fund Me” page, a #FireGarPax billboard is now up on a building at the corner of Lake and Racine on the Near West Side of Chicago.

Wednesday was its first day at the intersection, located a mile away from the United Center. The red and black billboard has a what looks like a Bulls logo with horns in the middle in black with a #FireGarPax hashtag in white letters.

Written above that is "We're no longer seeing red." At the bottom of the billboard, which features the Chicago skyline in black, is "This message was made possible by the donations of Bulls fans worldwide."

Indeed that was the case, as a GoFundMe page created by Brendon Henderson to get a billboard up in Chicago. From start to finish, the campaign raised $8,327 dollars and resulted in the banner at Lake and Racine.

While there will be a portion of the fans who will agree with the sign's premise, it appears that Forman and Paxson will be leading the Bulls' rebuilding process for the time being. The Bulls don't make front office changes often and numerous reports during the season said their jobs are safe for the near future.