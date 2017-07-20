× Strong thunderstorms until 5:30AM CDT in portions of Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Winnebago Counties

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OGLE…LEE…SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB

AND SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT…

At 437 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near German Valley to Chadwick. Movement was

southeast at 35 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Rochelle, Oregon, Mount Morris, Walton, Byron, Amboy, Polo,

Forreston, Hillcrest, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Leaf

River, Lee, Compton, Steward, Nelson and West Brooklyn.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 80 and 96.

I-88 between mile markers 45 and 78.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.