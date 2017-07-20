× Strong thunderstorms moving through Will, Kendall, Livingston, LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee and Ford Counties until 8:15AM CDT

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENDALL…LIVINGSTON…LA

SALLE…WESTERN WILL…GRUNDY…WESTERN KANKAKEE AND NORTH CENTRAL

FORD COUNTIES UNTIL 815 AM CDT…

At 727 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Oswego to near Newark to near Spring Valley.

Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Ottawa,

Yorkville, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Pontiac, Minooka, Peru,

Marseilles, Dwight, Oglesby, Seneca, Wilmington and La Salle.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 41 and 60.

I-55 between mile markers 188 and 260.

I-80 between mile markers 76 and 132.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.