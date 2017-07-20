× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5AM CDT for portions of Ogle, DeKalb, Kane and Boone Counties

Update 5AM CDT…

The Warning has expired – storms will continue, but have weakened below severe limits.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Update 4:35AM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE…DE KALB…NORTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTH CENTRAL

BOONE COUNTIES…

At 434 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles east of

Kirkland, or 12 miles west of Genoa, moving southeast at 40 mph.

This storm has a history of producing golf ball size hail in

Winnebago County.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Sycamore, Genoa, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, DeKalb, West

Dundee, Gilberts, Elburn, Hampshire, Cortland, Hinckley, Kirkland,

Waterman, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Lily Lake, Virgil and South

Elgin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 500 AM CDT

* At 420 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Rockford Airport, moving southeast at 50 mph. This storm has a

history of producing golf ball size hail in Winnebago.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Sycamore, Rochelle, Genoa, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee,

DeKalb, Huntley, West Dundee, Gilberts, Elburn, Hampshire,

Cortland, Hinckley, Kirkland, Waterman, Hillcrest, Maple Park,

Kingston and Malta.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 99 and 114.

I-88 between mile markers 80 and 107.

I-90 between mile markers 23 and 32.