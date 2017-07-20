× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30AM CDT Thursday morning for portions of Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone Counties in north-central Illinois

Update 4:03AM CDT...

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE…NORTHWESTERN DE KALB…WINNEBAGO AND BOONE

COUNTIES…

At 403 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rockton to near Byron, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit,

Rockton, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry

Valley, Winnebago, Kirkland, Capron, Kingston, Stillman Valley,

Timberlane, Caledonia, Davis Junction and New Millford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 430 AM CDT

* At 347 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Durand to near German Valley, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit,

Rockton, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry

Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Kirkland, Durand, Capron, Kingston,

Stillman Valley, Timberlane and Caledonia.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 110 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 50 and

76.