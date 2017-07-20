Paul Sullivan discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just a week into the second half of the baseball season, Chicago baseball fans are trying to catch their breath.

A lot has happened over the past week that has changed the landscape for both the Cubs and the White Sox.

The North Siders acquired Jose Quintana, found their groove again, and ripped off six-straight wins to put themselves on the cusp of the lead in the NL Central.

Meanwhile Rick Hahn put another five prospects into his minor league system with the Quintana trade along with the three regulars he shipped to the Yankees.

Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune has followed all of the happenings of the past week and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss them on Thursday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

