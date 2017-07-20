Patrick Finley joins Sports Feed before the start of Bears training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Like Game of Thrones - the theme of the team's Twitter account - Training Camp is coming.

As the end of July approaches, the Bears are figuratively emerging from their quick summer hibernation and making their way back towards Chicago. On Wednesday, they'll be in Bourbonnais ready to get practices for the 2017 season started at Olivet Nazarene University.

When the arrive, they'll have more questions than answers after a three-win season and a change at the quarterback spot. Once again, John Fox will have a lot of figure out before the team opens the season in September.

Patrick Finley will be there covering the camp for the Chicago Sun Times and on Thursday he took some time to discuss the team on Sports Feed.

To watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.