Pat Tomasulo is ‘The Voice of Reason’: Thoughts on politics

CHICAGO -- Do you post political attack ads on Facebook five times a day? Do you turn simple friendly exchanges into debates about public policy? Do you watch a PBS documentary about Syria and then talk to people like you're an expert?

If you answered "YES" to any of these questions, this new edition of "The Voice of Reason" is for YOU. Pat Tomasulo explains why he's done talking to most of you about politics.

