Man shoots and kills 820-pound hog after it wanders into front yard

SAMSON, Ala. — An Alabama man shot and killed an 820-pound hog that ventured into his front yard last week.

Wade Seago lives in a rural Alabama town and is accustomed to his dog barking at various wildlife, according to AL.com. But when Cruiser wouldn’t stop barking and his daughter, who was looking out a window at the front of the house, started screaming, Seago sprang into action.

“I looked out the back window and saw nothing, so I ran to the front of the house where my daughter was looking out the window,” he told the newspaper.

What he saw was shocking: a mammoth hog standing about 15 feet from his front porch.

Fearing for Cruiser’s life, Seago grabbed a .38-caliber handgun and fired three shots at the hog. The massive animal fell to the ground near the carport.

On July 12, he posted pictures of himself standing with his kill on Facebook.

The post read, “Another picture of the hog I killed last night at my house. 6-inch cutters…… weighed 820 pounds….This hog will be mounted by me personally at my taxidermy shop in Samson Alabama (SEAGO’S TAXIDERMY.)”

Seago said he didn’t have any regrets about killing the hog, which is considered a game animal in Alabama.

“I didn’t think twice about taking down this hog,” Wade said. “I’d do it again tomorrow.”