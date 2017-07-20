× Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41: report

Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park, has died.

According to TMZ, Bennington reportedly committed suicide. His body was discovered around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement sources say the singer hanged himself in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County at a private residence.

Bennington leaves behind six children from two wives.

He was 41-years-old.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.