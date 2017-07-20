Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41: report

HONG KONG, CHINA: Singer Chester Bennington (L) of the US rock band Linkin Park performs in concert at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 17 June 2004. The six-piece outfit were playing their first gig in Hong Kong during a stop on the brief five-city Asian tour. AFP PHOTO/Richard A. BROOKS (Photo credit should read RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images)
HONG KONG, CHINA: Singer Chester Bennington (L) of the US rock band Linkin Park performs in concert at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 17 June 2004. The six-piece outfit were playing their first gig in Hong Kong during a stop on the brief five-city Asian tour. AFP PHOTO/Richard A. BROOKS (Photo credit should read RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images)
Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park, has died.
According to TMZ, Bennington reportedly committed suicide. His body was discovered around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Law enforcement sources say the singer hanged himself in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County at a private residence.
Bennington leaves behind six children from two wives.
He was 41-years-old.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.