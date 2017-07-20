Ice Cube discusses the Big 3 and more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It doesn't get much bigger than this in the two-year history of the Sports Feed program.

He's an acclaimed rap artist,actor, filmmaker and much, much more in the world of entertainment. In 2017, he's added basketball league creator to his many list of accomplishments.

Prior to the Big 3 League's stop in Chicago, Ice Cube dropped by the Sports Feed studios to discuss a variety of topics on the show. First and foremost, he's in studio to discuss the start of the new 3-on-3 league that has brought a number of NBA legends back to the court.

He also took a bit of time to discuss his wide-ranging career that has earned him worldwide acclaim with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Ice Cube's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below. To learn more about the Big 3 and to get tickets, click here.