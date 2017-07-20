Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mickey Williams stops by the morning show to chat about how to keep your glam in the summer heat.

Hot Glam in The Summertime

Let’s face it, its smoldering- hot outside in Chi Town and the last thing you want to do is layer lotions, and makeup in the heat. Celeb makeup artist Mickey Williams is here to share some product ideas to help beat the heat… while looking and feeling glam the whole day.

1)Hair is always top of the list when it comes to humidity and heat. Flat, sweaty hair, frizziness. The important thing to do is to find a product that is weightless but still coats the strands to combat humidity and sweat. This little jewel from Alterna has a huge red carpet following for keeping hair smooth and looking glam.

Alterna Haircare Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist ($34 at Sephora and Sephora.com): Product was unveiled at the 2017 Met Gala – Ashley Graham, Joan Smalls, Gwyneth Paltrow + Laura Dern all used this product for their red carpet looks. Not only does this product smooth fly-aways and controls frizz for up to 8 hours (without adding any weight), but it also provides heat protection up to 450 degrees, so you can use it before you use hot tools or after your done styling for a boost of shine and anti-frizz benefits.

2)Racoon eyes? Mascara melting down your face before you even get to the office?

Boots NO7 Stay Perfect Mascara

@ Ulta and Walgreens $9.99

No7 Stay Perfect Mascara contains unique tubular technology for long-lasting, life-proof lash perfection up to 24 hours. Each eyelash is individually wrapped with a special film that creates tiny elastic tubes around your lashes for greater volume and length.

3)MAKEUP----Combine your skincare, sunscreen and foundation into one step to eliminate layering.

ISDINCEUTICS Skin Drops

$52.00 @ ISDIN.com

Long been a European tradition during warmer months, foundation drops add color to your favorite skincare or sunscreen. We take it a step further and add these pigmented drops to SPF with anti-aging and repairing qualities.

Any sunscreen will do, just make sure it has anti-aging properties or skincare built in and is super-light weight. Skin drops are weightless but heavily pigmented so only two to three drops are needed. We recommend mixing on the back of hand then applying to face. DEMO shows how so very little goes a long way. Set with powder and you have the thinnest anti-aging, protective veil imaginable. Worth every penny, as this bottle will last for a year.

4)Summer Acne?

Oily skin? Adult breakouts? Scared to wear sunscreen or lotions under any makeup in the summer? Don’t worry you’re not alone and more and more companies are designing primers or skincare built to absorb bacteria and oil under makeup. Our favorite by Neostrata works under makeup or alone on skin. It creates a matte finish and works at keeping you shine, and breakout-free through even the hottest days of summer. Perfect for men and women, the oil-free gel is also great pre-gym workout to battle bacteria as well as oil.

NeoStrata Refine Oil Control Gel

$42.00 Neostrata.com

5)Deodorant quit midday? Finding your underarms a bit irritated from the sweat and buildup of product? My newest obsession is completely natural and super refreshing. These wipes come in handy and keep you feeling and smelling breezy without any buildup or harsh chemicals. Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes @ Ulta $9.00. Vegan and Cruelty-Free.