Heavy rainfall of over 3-inches west of Chicago past 24 hours
Heavy overnight rains have boosted 24-hour rainfall totals west and north of Chicago this Thursday morning which will in turn increase runoff into already swollen or flooding rivers. Rockford Airport recorded 3.39-inches, Ashton in Lee County reported 3.06-inches, Steward in Lee County 2.98-inches and Byron in Ogle County 2.94-inches. Following is a partial list of rainfall reports in excess of 2-inches…
Location/County – Rainfall
Rockford/Winnebago…3.39
Ashton/Lee………………..3.06
Steward/Lee………………2.98
Byron/Ogle………………..2.94
Harvard/McHenry………2.73
Woodstock/McHenry….2.43
Wonder Lake/McHenry.2.36
Dixon/Lee…………………..2.36
Crystal Lake/McHenry..2.23
Capron/Boone……………2.17
Roscoe/Winnebago……2.16
DeKalb/DeKalb…………..2.10
Belvidere/Boone…………..2.10
Hebron/McHenry…………2.07
Some reports out of northwest Illinois
Chadwick/Carroll…………4.20
Orangeville/Stephenson.3.92
Pearl City/Stephenson…..3.90
Lanark/Carroll………………3.68
Davis/Stephenson…………2.76