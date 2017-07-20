× Heavy rainfall of over 3-inches west of Chicago past 24 hours

Heavy overnight rains have boosted 24-hour rainfall totals west and north of Chicago this Thursday morning which will in turn increase runoff into already swollen or flooding rivers. Rockford Airport recorded 3.39-inches, Ashton in Lee County reported 3.06-inches, Steward in Lee County 2.98-inches and Byron in Ogle County 2.94-inches. Following is a partial list of rainfall reports in excess of 2-inches…

Location/County – Rainfall

Rockford/Winnebago…3.39

Ashton/Lee………………..3.06

Steward/Lee………………2.98

Byron/Ogle………………..2.94

Harvard/McHenry………2.73

Woodstock/McHenry….2.43

Wonder Lake/McHenry.2.36

Dixon/Lee…………………..2.36

Crystal Lake/McHenry..2.23

Capron/Boone……………2.17

Roscoe/Winnebago……2.16

DeKalb/DeKalb…………..2.10

Belvidere/Boone…………..2.10

Hebron/McHenry…………2.07

Some reports out of northwest Illinois

Chadwick/Carroll…………4.20

Orangeville/Stephenson.3.92

Pearl City/Stephenson…..3.90

Lanark/Carroll………………3.68

Davis/Stephenson…………2.76