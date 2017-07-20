Heavy rain possible the next few days, flooding risk increases

Heads up, Chicagoland! More rain is on the way.

If you are able to be proactive and move some of your belongings to higher ground it might not be a bad idea.

A very worrisome heavy rain threat exists tomorrow into Saturday as the atmosphere is literally dripping with moisture and capable of torrential downpours at almost any time.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are on top of the situation issuing a Flash Flood watch beginning tomorrow afternoon into Saturday.

The first wave of thunderstorms may arrive sometime after midnight into early Friday morning for parts of the area but stronger clusters of storms are slated to move through parts of the area tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning. Any one of these storms could be strong or severe and capable of 1-2″ per hour rainfall rates resulting in flash flooding.

Stay with WGN for the latest on this developing weather situation.