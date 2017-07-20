Flooding resource center opens in Round Lake Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. -- A new multi-agency flood center is opening in Round Lake Beach to help families devastated by recent flooding.

The center opened today at the old Garden Fresh Center at 965 E. Rollins Road.

People were lined up and waiting when the doors opened.

Rains hit Round Lake and surrounding communities hard last week – destroying schools and homes – and leaving many people without resources or hope.

The new resource center – called the MARC –will hopefully help people get back on their feet.

It’s a partnership between the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and the Northeast Illinois community organizations active in disasters.

You can get a free lunch and dinner at the center.

Translators are available and so are counselors.

People can get housing resources and insurance information too.

The center will be open today until 8 p.m. and all weekend.