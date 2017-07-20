Flood Advisory for Kendall, Lake, Will, Kane, DuPage, Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas until 9:15 am for:

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois...

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...

Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

At 712 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. While the storms will have move quickly through, earlier storms from last night and early this morning have saturated the ground. This will cause minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago and many of its suburbs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.