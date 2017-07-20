× Derrick Rose in talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a one-year contract: Report

CHICAGO – His last great moment in the NBA came when he defeated LeBron with a three-pointer in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2015.

Two years later, it appears that the 2011 NBA MVP is getting ready to join them.

Per mulitple reports, former Bulls guard Derrick Rose is on the verge of signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending one year with the New York Knicks. Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the development.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Rose played seven seasons with the Bulls, missing one entirely due to a knee injury. Those became prevelant after the Chicago native won the league MVP award in 2011 and led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to LeBron James and the Heat.

Should they come to a deal, Rose would join LeBron and the defending Eastern Conference champions after one year with the Knicks. In 64 games, Rose averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per game.