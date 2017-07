× Clusters of strong T-storms continue to move across Chicago area until mid-morning

Follow the Interactive Radar, as bands and clusters of thunderstorms move east-southeast across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana this Thursday morning.

Winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour-plus and hail along with brief heavy downpours may occur with the strongest storms. Activity should weaken by mid-morning.

