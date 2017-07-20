Beyonce fans not happy about singer’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds

NEW YORK -- Fans are not happy about a new wax figure of Beyonce on display at Madame Tussauds in New York.
A photo of the statue was tweeted out by the museum on July 12.
But fans quickly criticized the statue's skin color, calling the wax figure "whitewashed" and too light to be Beyonce -- saying it looks more like Lindsay Lohan, Britney or Mariah Carey.
The photo tweeted is not an official museum photo, but it does look similar to a statue on display in Orlando.
Museum officials tell TMZ, "lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures."
