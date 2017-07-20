Beyonce fans not happy about singer’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Fans are not happy about a new wax figure of Beyonce on display at Madame Tussauds in New York.

A photo of the statue was tweeted out by the museum on July 12.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

But fans quickly criticized the statue's skin color, calling the wax figure "whitewashed" and too light to be Beyonce -- saying it looks more like Lindsay Lohan, Britney or Mariah Carey.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Why Beyonce wax statue look like Lindsay Lohan smashed Jenna Jameson??? pic.twitter.com/WLolIdAzim — Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

The photo tweeted is not an official museum photo, but it does look similar to a statue on display in Orlando.

Every day is B'Day at Madame Tussauds Orlando! Come take photos with Beyonce in our Music Zone! pic.twitter.com/3CqXSsEo4j — Tussauds Orlando (@TussaudsOrlando) May 7, 2015

Museum officials tell TMZ, "lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures."